Real Sociedad favourites to land Real Madrid teen Takefusa Kubo

Real Sociedad are poised to beat interest from a host of other clubs to sign Takefusa Kubo on a loan deal from Real Madrid.

That is according to a report in Diario AS which highlights how Los Blancos view La Real as the ideal destination for the Japanese teenager – with Martin Odegaard prospering in San Sebastian following a similar loan deal.

The Japanese teenager is currently enjoying a season-long loan deal at Real Mallorca, scoring three goals across 31 appearances – including 15 starts.

However, Vicente Moreno’s side are in the relegation zone and it is unlikely his loan agreement will be renewed for a further year with Marca reporting last month that multiple clubs in the division, many of whom are chasing European football, are keen on a deal but it now appears the Basque club are the most likely destination.

The attack-minded Kubo spent four years in the Blaugrana’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when Barcelona were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally.

Kubo, who has been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’, then signed for FC Tokyo but he celebrated his 18th birthday last summer and was subsequently available to return to European football – with Madrid pouncing.

The Japan Under-20 international was said to have caught the attention of sporting directors of ‘Europe’s biggest clubs’, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.