Juan Miranda returns to Barcelona following Schalke loan

Barcelona have confirmed full-back Juan Miranda has returned to the club following his season long loan arrangement at German club Schalke.

The 20-year-old featured in just 12 matches this season – starting only eight – and did not meet the minimum of 20 matches to trigger the automatic extension of the loan deal by a further season this summer.

The left-back made four first-team appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side last season including the Champions League group stage game at home to Tottenham in December 2018.

However, he did not feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana with Jordi Alba the club’s established left-back, while the club went on to sign Junior Firpo in the position last summer.

It likely that Miranda will be allowed to leave the club on loan once again this summer with a report in Diario Sport last month claiming FC Porto and Real Betis – where Miranda started his youth career – were among the clubs to hold an interest.