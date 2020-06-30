Atletico Madrid Barcelona

(Video) Penalty drama in action packed Barcelona v Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona have been pegged back to 1-1 by Atletico Madrid, in a crazy opening 20 minutes in their crunch La Liga clash in Catalonia.

Both sides had chances in the opening stages at the Camp Nou, with Diego Costa inches away from connecting with Yannick Carrasco’s whipped free kick.

Ivan Rakitic then tested Jan Oblak, before the hosts edged in front in bizarre circumstances on 11 minutes.

Lionel Messi whipped a corner into the near post, and Costa made a mess of his attempted clearance, diverting the ball past Oblak for an own goal.

Diego Simeone’s side rallied instantly, with Carrasco brought down by Arturo Vidal on 14 minutes for an Atletico penalty.

Man of the moment Costa saw his effort saved by Marc Ter Stegen, but referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez controversially awarded a retake as the German keeper strayed off his line.

The decision was backed up by VAR, with Spanish midfielder taking over spot kick duties from Costa, and calmly slotting past Ter Stegen on 19 minutes.

