VAR controversy as Spanish clubs break ranks and openly criticise officiating decisions

Real Sociedad and Real Zaragoza have both openly criticised the application of VAR technology following controversy in Monday night’s football.

Getafe edged out Real Sociedad 2-1 in La Liga in a critical clash in the race for the European places.

Los Azulones took the lead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute following a controversial refereeing decision, in which Getafe’s Hugo Duro appearing to be the offender in the challenge with La Real defender Robin Le Normand but a penalty to the hosts was awarded.

There was another crucial match-up on Monday evening, with Aragonese rivals Real Zaragoza and Huesca clashing in the Segunda – both teams started the match in the top four with both clubs aiming for automatic promotion to La Liga.

In the fourth minute of added time, visitors Huesca secured a dramatic late victory with Javi Galan netting the only goal of the game but the move started with a hugely controversial moment.

Zaragoza forward Burgui had broke clear on the visiting side’s goal and had appeared to be felled by the Huesca defender, but no foul was awarded – which would likely have resulted in a red card – and instead Huesca broke to score the winner.

On Tuesday, Zaragoza released a statement in which they expressed their ‘bewilderment and disagreement’ with the decisions verified by VAR.

