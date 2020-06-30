Sergio Busquets calls on Barcelona to keep going in La Liga title race

Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets wants to rally his teammates in the title race, despite a damaging 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid.

A pair of penalties from Saul Niguez secured a point for Diego Simeone’s side at the Camp Nou, as Barcelona lost more ground to Real Madrid.

The result against Los Rojiblancos is a third draw for Quique Setien’s side following the resumption of the season at the start of June.

However, despite the odds being against them in the coming weeks, the Spanish international has called on the squad to maintain focus and stay in the title shake up.

“It will be difficult to fight for the title. We have given away too much of an advantage,” he reporters from Marca at full time.

“It looks unlikely Madrid will drop points, because they look good.

“We will move further away from the top of the table if Madrid win, but we must keeping trying to win games, and keep going until it is mathematically impossible to win.”

Barcelona are now one point behind Zinedine Zidane’s side in second place, but Los Blancos can stretch that to four points with a midweek victory over Getafe.

Setien’s team face a tough run of matches, as they aim to chase Real Madrid down, with a trip to rivals Villarreal this weekend.

The Catalan giants then host neighbours Espanyol, before trips to Alaves and Real Valladolid, and a home game against Osasuna to complete the season.