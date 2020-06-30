Real Sociedad fears on Martin Odegaard’s knee injury

Real Sociedad attacking star Martin Odegaard is to undergo assessment on tendinopathy – the swelling of his tendon muscle.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Norwegian playmaker could sit out the remainder of the season due to the injury having also sat out the Monday night defeat against Getafe.

La Real have now confirmed that the player has travelled to Barcelona to assess different therapeutic options in order to recover from the setback.

It is the same knee injury which he succumbed to earlier in the campaign but he only missed a handful of matches, and there is still a degree of optimism that he can return to the fold before the end of the campaign.

This represents further bad news for the Basque club, who have slipped from fourth to seventh in La Liga since the return of Spanish football earlier this month – not picking up a win in their five matches to date.

A report in Mundo Deportivo earlier this month claimed Odegaard wants to stay in San Sebastian next year and fulfil the second half of his two-year loan arrangement with the club.

Odegaard has netted seven goals for the Basque club to date, but the player still must activate the second year of that deal due to La Liga stipulations on loan agreements.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay recently told Marca when asked if Odegaard would stay beyond this season: “I believe he will stay with us, that is our goal.

“We need to make sure Martin is convinced that staying with us for next year is the best option, both he and Real Madrid know what we want.

“He came here with the intention of staying for two years but in La Liga you can only have loan deals for a maximum of one season, so he still needs to activate that option of a second.

“We hope he stays with us and believe that he will.”

A report from April in Noticias de Gipuzkoa claims that the midfielder informed his parent club that he is happy in San Sebastian and wants to complete the remainder of the agreed loan spell.

Odegaard looks set to have a bright future at the elite level of football.