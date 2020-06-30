Real Betis want return of Barcelona boss Quique Setien this summer

Real Betis are considering a sensational move to reappoint their former boss Quique Setien, currently at Barcelona.

The Seville-based club are currently without a permanent Coach following the sacking of Rubi just over a week ago, with sporting director Alexis Trujillo filling the position on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Setien left his position at Betis after two seasons last summer and was appointed Barcelona boss in January to replace Ernesto Valverde.

However, the Cantabrian’s position at the Camp Nou is under pressure – they are two points behind Real Madrid in the title race and the weekend’s draw at Celta Vigo has ramped up the pressure.

A report this weekend in Marca claimed there was a heated argument in the dressing room between the coach and his players, suggesting that there is growing friction behind the scenes.

However, a report in El Desmarque now suggests Betis vice-president José Miguel López Catalán is championing the idea of reappointing Setien as boss this summer.

There is said to be a growing belief that he will part way with the Blaugrana at the end of the season and his return to Los Verdiblancos could be welcomed by their players.

As the report highlights, Setien said upon his appointment at Barcelona: “Four days before signing for Barça I was with a plane ticket in my hand to go somewhere else. Betis? No, I will not say anything now. Someday maybe I will. It seems that the stars lined up for me to be here. There are many, many, many things. When the time comes, I will say it.”

However, there is also said to be resistance within the club to this idea of Setien returning – as he may yet remain in place at the Camp Nou and Betis cannot afford a long wait before appointing a successor to Rubi.

Manuel Pellegrini, Marcelino Garcia Toral and Javi Gracia are said to be three names leading the Betis shortlist to replace Rubi while Mateu Alemany or Mario Husillos are among the names being considered to head-up a new-look sporting department at the club.