Done deal: Marc Cucurella joins Getafe in permanent deal from Barcelona

Getafe have completed the permanent signing of wing-back Marc Cucurella from Barcelona following a successful loan spell.

As confirmed by the Blaugrana, the transfer fee was processed for €10m and whilst the Catalan club will hold a 10 percent future sell-on clause for the player, there is no mention of a buyback option in the deal.

📢 OFICIAL | El Getafe ha llegado a un acuerdo con el @FCBarcelona_es para ejercer su derecho de compra sobre el jugador @cucurella3 👉https://t.co/GKptKW9w69 pic.twitter.com/ERJrHdTAHZ — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 30, 2020

The Barcelona-born defender made just one first-team appearance for the Blaugrana during his time there – against lower league Real Murcia in a Copa del Rey appearance two seasons ago – before spending last season on loan at Eibar.

He once again impressed on loan at Getafe this season, prompting the club to exercise their option to sign him permanently,

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer and the arrival of the Dominican-born player further lessened the opportunities of Cucurella at the Camp Nou.

In February, Cucurella publicly criticised Barcelona over their lack of opportunities for youth-team players.

