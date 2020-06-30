Diego Simeone hails Yannick Carrasco’s impact in Barcelona draw

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has singled out midfielder Yannick Carrasco for praise, following their 2-2 La Liga draw at Barcelona.

The Belgian international caused problems for Quique Setien’s side right from kick off at the Camp Nou, with the home defence struggling to contain him.

He won a 14th minute penalty following a foul by Arturo Vidal, with Saul Niguez converting, after a retake was ordered following Diego Costa’s miss.

The former AS Monaco star continued to pose a threat after the break, winning a second spot kick just after the hour mark, and Simeone was impressed at full time.

“Carrasco did a good job tonight. He has found it difficult since coming back, and he put in a huge effort here,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“He played a decisive role tonight. Against Bilbao he played well, but tonight was his most complete game.”

The 26-year old returned to the club in January on loan from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, with his deal subsequently extended until the end of the restarted 2019-20 season.

Los Rojiblancos now look well placed to secure a Champions League spot in the coming weeks, with a seven point lead over fifth placed Getafe, with five games to go.