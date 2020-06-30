Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet returns for Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has recalled Clement Lenglet to the starting line up for tonight’s La Liga showdown with Atletico Madrid.

Lenglet replaces his French international colleague Samuel Umtiti in central defence, in one of two changes from their 2-2 weekend draw against Celta Vigo.

Sergio Busquets is back from suspension, and comes into midfield, as Setien switches to a midfield four, with Ansu Fati on the bench.

Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 at home last time out, and Diego Simeone makes five changes to his side for the trip to the Camp Nou.

Santiago Arias comes in for Kieran Trippier at right back, with Felipe Monteiro replacing the suspended Stefan Savic in central defence.

Skipper Koke is also banned, with Marcos Llorente taking his place, alongside Yannick Carrasco and Diego Costa, with Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata on the bench.

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Puig, Messi, Suarez

ATLETICO MADRID: Oblak, Arias, Gimenez, Monteiro, Lodi, Llorente, Partey, Niguez, Carrasco, Costa, Correa