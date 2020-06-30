Barcelona move is a dream come true – Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic has said it is a ‘dream come true’ for him to join Barcelona in his first interview since the confirmation of his move from Juventus.

The deals were confirmed on Monday afternoon with the Blaugrana paying an initial €60m for Bosnian midfielder Pjanic alongside a further €5m in add-ons, with his four-year contract including a €400m release clause.

Arthur Melo will join Juventus in a transfer that could reach €82m in a deal that is officially separate but tied into the agreement between the clubs.

Pjanic will remain at Juve for the remainder of the current campaign including for the Champions League resumption in August – meaning that he could theoretically play for the Old Lady against his new employers in the competition.

“Barcelona are one of the world’s biggest clubs and to be involved with them is the highest achievement for any footballer,” Pjanic told the Bosnia national team website, in quotes cited by Diario Sport.

“This is my dream come true. I am happy, proud, not just for me but for my parents and for all of Bosnia. I’ll never forget where I have come from.”

Pjanic added that “success does not come by itself but with a lot of work, effort and confidence that in life you can achieve everything, and this is proof.”

Pjanic, 30, joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

