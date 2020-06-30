Barcelona board visit Quique Setien at home to offer him full support

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and several senior figures from the club’s board visit Quique Setien’s house on Monday to offer him their full support.

The details are outlined on the front page of Tuesday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, which is further in the Catalan outlet’s report claiming that sporting director Eric Abidal and the club’s CEO Oscar Grau were among the figures to visit Setien.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 El president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, el CEO, Òscar Grau, el vicepresident esportiu, Javier Bordas, i el secretari tècnic, Eric Abidal han estat al domicili particular de Quique Setién aquest dilluns a la tarda per valorar l’actual situació de l’equip. pic.twitter.com/x0oh5qvzDh — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) June 29, 2020

The news follows on from a report this weekend in Marca claiming that there was a heated argument in the dressing room between the Coach and his players following a 2-2 draw at Celta de Vigo on Saturday.

Tensions are said to be running high at the club following a mixed run of results recently, with the draw at lowly Celta following just over a week after a scoreless draw at Sevilla.

Barcelona have slipped two points behind Real Madrid in the title race in La Liga and with an inferior head-to-head record against Los Blancos, the pressure is now on.

Setien’s side welcome Atletico de Madrid – who have won four successive league matches – on Tuesday before a tough trip to in-form Villarreal on Sunday.