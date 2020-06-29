La Liga News

Voro Gonzalez back as Valencia interim boss for sixth stint in the dugout after Celades sacking

Voro Gonzalez has been appointed as Valencia interim coach until the end of the season following the dismissal of Albert Celades.

Voro – who also enjoyed a nine-year stint at the Mestalla during his playing career before becoming a club delegate – is remarkably now in his sixth stint as coach of the club.

This will be the fifth of those occasions where he has been interim and having managed 26 games on a permanent contract for the second half of the 2016-17 season following the sacking of Cesare Prandelli.

Voro, who managed Valencia’s B team between 2002 and 2004, was appointed interim manager for the first time in 2008 following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.

He was also appointed on a short-term basis after the exits of Mauricio Pellegrino, Nuno Espirito Santo and Pako Ayestarán respectively, and has won a total of 18 from his 36 matches across all his spells in charge.

Los Che confirmed the exit of Celades on Monday evening after a run of just two wins from 13 in all competitions, seeing the club slip to eighth in La Liga and eight points from the Champions League qualification places.

