Valencia sack boss Albert Celades

Valencia have sacked boss Albert Celades after a run which saw them win just two games from the last 13 in all competitions.

The club confirmed the news in a statement on Monday evening, a day on from their two-goal defeat at Villarreal and the second match in succession in which they failed to register a shot on target, following Thursday’s loss at relegation-battling Eibar.

Celades was appointed as Coach earlier this season following the dismissal of Marcelino Garcia Toral, who had guided the club to successive top four finishes alongside last season’s Copa del Rey title but he then fell out with the club’s hierarchy.

The team have won just twice in their last 13 matches across all competitions, including a heavy defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 against Atalanta, losing 8-4 on aggregate.

Alongside losing their Copa del Rey quarter-final against Granada, they are now well adrift of the Champions League places in La Liga and may not even secure a place in the Europa League.