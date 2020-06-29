Tottenham chase Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez

Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be eyeing up a potential summer reunion with Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez at Tottenham.

The Spanish international was a reserve team player during Mourinho’s time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, between 2010 and 2013, before moving up to the first team in 2015.

However, the 28-year old has struggled with injuries and form in 2019-20, with his role in Zindedine Zidane’s side reduced to a squad player.

With his Los Blancos contract set to expire in June 2021, the Galician utility man could move on this summer, with talks over an extension stalling in the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mourinho is hopeful of benefiting from the uncertainty surrounding his future, in order to bring him to North London ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Real Madrid are rumoured to value their long serving player at €25m, however, Tottenham are aiming to bring that price down to around €17m to secure a deal.