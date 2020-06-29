Barcelona La Liga

Manchester City to sign Spanish youth star Pablo Moreno

Premier League giants Manchester City are set to complete the signing of highly rated Spain U18 international Pablo Moreno from Juventus.

The 18-year old has impressed for the Serie A side’s Primevera team in the 2019-20 campaign, after joining them from Barcelona’s youth ranks in 2018.

According to reports from Marca, Pep Guardiola’s side have now beaten a host of other interested European clubs to reach a deal, which could reach up to €10m.

Moreno will not be included in Guardiola’s first team plans in the short term, however, his underage goal scoring record in Italy and Spain hints at a bright future for the Granada-born attacker.

In Catalonia, he developed a reputation as the most potent youth team striker since Bojan Krkic, scoring over 200 goals as a La Masia academy player.

In his third and final academy season with La Blaugrana, he netted an incredible 72 goals in 27 games, with the Alevin A side.

 

