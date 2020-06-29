Inter Milan CEO hints at advanced talks with Achraf Hakimi

Serie A giants Inter Milan have entered into advanced talks over a deal for Real Madrid’s highly rated defender Achraf Hakimi.

Inter’s CEO Guiseppe Marotta confirmed the news, as part of the club’s wider summer transfer plans at the San Siro.

The Moroccan international had previously looked ready to return to Madrid this summer, following a two year loan stint at Borussia Dortmund, and sign a contract extension with Los Blancos.

However, as per reports from Sky Sports, via Goal.com, Marotta is confident of securing a move to bring him to Italy, ahead of the 2020-21 season.

“The will of our owners, the Zhung family, is to continue buying important players,” he said.

“I can confirm we are in advanced negotiations over Hakimi. Tomorrow will be an important day, but I am optimistic.

“Our sporting director Piero Ausilio has done a good job with this in the last few months, but it is important we conclude the negotiation.”

Marotta did not confirm any specific details of the deal for the 21-year old, but Real Madrid are rumoured to be demanding a fee in the region of €40m to secure a transfer.

Dortmund have now also withdrawn from the race to sign him on a another loan deal, with Alvaro Odriozola in line to return from Bayern Munich and provide back up for Dani Carvajal next season.