Getafe face Europa League showdown against Real Sociedad

Jose Bordalas’ Getafe face a potentially season defining clash at home to rivals Real Sociedad in La Liga action tonight.

Both clubs looked in a strong position to qualify for European football in 2020-21, in fourth and fifth place respectively, prior to the league’s suspension in March.

However, their form following the campaign’s restart earlier this month has been poor, and the pair now face a battle to hold onto their hopes of a Europa League spot.

Getafe are without a win in their four games in June, with a defeat at Granada, and draws against rock bottom Espanyol, Eibar and Real Valladolid.

Sociedad’s form has been even worse ahead of their trip to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with three back to back losses.

Neither set of players look able to reignite their early 2020 form, with Getafe’s pragmatic approach not creative enough, and Sociedad’s youthful verve leaving them open against efficient attacks.

Bordalas will lean on the experience of Angel Rodriguez and Jaime Mata to turn their fortunes around in the coming weeks.

Imanol Alguacil will be aiming to inject some much needed confidence into his young team, with Martin Odegaard, Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal vital to his side’s hopes.

If either side can secure a win tonight, it will boost their European hopes, with the loser in real danger of slipping down to mid table.