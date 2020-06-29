Fabian Orellana bids farewell to Eibar ahead of Real Valladolid move

Eibar midfielder Fabian Orellana has said an emotional goodbye to the club’s fans after his final game for the Basque side.

The diminutive schemer is out of contract next week, and after agreeing a deal to join Real Valladolid for the 2020-21 season, he has now played his last match for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side.

The Chilean international posted a farewell message to the club on social media following their 2-1 win at Granada.

“Today was my last match as an Armero, and with great sadness, I want to thank the tremendous coaching staff and my teammates for two and a half seasons together,” he posted on Instagram.

“I want to thank the wonderful Eibar fans for their support and love.

“My family and I were very happy here, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you, go Eibar!”

Orellana has established himself as a fans favourite after his arrival from Valencia in 2018.

He has remained a key player for Eibar, despite turning 34 in the current campaign, as the club’s top scorer and assist provider in 2019-20, including a clever set up for Kike’s winner against Granada.

Mendilibar paid tribute to his veteran midfielder after the clash at the Nuveo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

“He has helped us get to 35 points, and nine points away from relegation and for that, I am thankful,” he told reporters from Marca.

Eibar look well placed to avoid a relegation battle in the coming weeks, thanks to wins over Valencia and Granada, as Mendilibar aims to extend their top-flight stay into a seventh season.