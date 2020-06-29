Confirmed – Barcelona sign Pjanic as Arthur Melo joins Juventus

Barcelona have signed midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus in a deal worth up to €65m while Arthur Melo will join Juventus in a transfer that could reach €82m.

The deals were confirmed on Monday afternoon with the Blaugrana paying an initial €60m for Bosnian midfielder Pjanic alongside a further €5m in add-ons, with his four-year contract including a €400m release clause.

Arthur’s move to the Italian champions has been processed for an initial €72m transfer fee with a further €10m in potential add-ons included.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with @juventusfcen for the transfer of @arthurhromelo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 29, 2020



Both players will remain at their respective clubs for the remainder of the 2019/20 seasons including for the Champions League in August, which means they could face their future clubs in the competition – scheduled to be played in Lisbon.

Pjanic, 30, joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables and he had a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €55m.

As has been widely reported, the Brazilian’s reluctance to leave the Camp Nou has been the biggest stumbling block for the exchange deal being processed but that hurdle has now been overcome.