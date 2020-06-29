Atletico Madrid to appeal against Koke’s Barcelona ban

Atletico Madrid will appeal to La Liga to overturn Koke’s fifth booking of the season, ahead of their trip to Barcelona tomorrow night.

The Spanish international was handed his fifth caution of the 2019-20 campaign by referee Mario Melero Lopez, as Diego Simeone’s side won 2-1 at home to Alaves at the weekend.

However, according to reports from Marca, Los Rojiblancos are pushing for the yellow card to be overturned on the grounds that his handball offence was accidental.

Koke was penalised by Lopez after appearing to handle Joselu’s cross inside the box, with the former Newcastle United man converting the resulting spot kick.

Atletico are confident of having the decision reversed in time for their captain to face Barcelona, but La Liga are yet to confirm their official response.

Simeone is certain to be without centre back Stefan Savic for the trip to Catalonia, as he also collected a fifth booking of 2019-20 against Alaves, with the club not appealing against that decision.

Felipe Monteiro is set to step in for the ex Manchester City man at the Camp Nou, with Marcos Llorente replacing Koke, if his appeal is rejected.