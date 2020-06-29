Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier confident ahead of Barcelona showdown

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is positive his side can win at rivals Barcelona in their vital La Liga clash tomorrow.

The England international created Saul Niguez’s opening goal in Atletico’s 2-1 weekend win at home to Alaves, solidifying their third place position in La Liga.

Trippier has played twice already against the Catalan giants in 2019-20, following his arrival from Tottenham last summer, and he is confident Diego Simeone’s side are bang in form.

“Barcelona are a fantastic team, and we have played them twice already this season,” he told reporters from Marca after the win over Alaves.

“It is important we focus on ourselves, and recover well in the next two days. We look forward to the game and to getting three points.”

Simeone’s side have shown a much needed consistency following the restart to the 2019-20 campaign, with four wins and a draw from five games in June.

That impressive run of results has lifted them from sixth to third in La Liga, eliminating doubts they could miss out on a Champions League spot for the first time since 2012.

Following their trip to the Camp Nou, Atletico still face a demanding end to the season, with home games against Real Betis and Real Sociedad and a Madrid derby away at Getafe.