La Liga: Real Betis woes continue with loss at Levante

Levante secured a well-deserved win at home to a hapless Real Betis in a six-goal encounter in the early Sunday kick-off in La Liga.

Borja Mayoral, Enis Bardhi, Jose Luis Morales and Ruben Rochina all found the net for the hosts, who raced into a four-goal lead by the hour mark, despite the visitors dominating possession.

Sergio Canales and Juanmi pulled goals back for Betis in the closing stages but there was never any real probability of a stunning comeback, with caretaker boss Alexis Trujillo suffering his first defeat since stepping in for the sacked Rubi last week.

It was a second win in three games for Levante – who have now lost just once in their last six outings in La Liga – and who stay 12th, with a mid-table season now a formality.

Betis are virtually safe from relegation too – Thursday’s 1-0 win over Espanyol took them 11 points clear of the drop zone – but this was another alarming result for Los Verdiblancos, who have badly underachieved this season.