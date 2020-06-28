Arthur Melo, Pjanic undergo medicals ahead of Barcelona-Juventus swap

Arthur Melo is in Turin undergoing his medical tests ahead of completing his transfer to Juventus from Barcelona.

As reported by Goal.com’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti, Arthur was pictured arriving Turin late on Saturday night ahead of the medical.

#Juve: #Arthur è atterrato a Torino, domani mattina le visite mediche // Arthur has landed in Turin ahead of his medical with Juve @Goalitalia @Goal 🇧🇷⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iFxDoMKYB0 — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 27, 2020

Diario Sport reported on Sunday that the deal is edging towards completion with both Arthur and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic – who is going the other way in the de facto swap agreement – undergoing their medical tests to seal the transfers.

It is said that Brazilian midfielder Arthur will join the Italian champions in a €70m deal with Pjanic going the other way in a €60m move.

Pjanic, 30, joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

Earlier this week, Diario Sport reported the Bosnian international had turned down more lucrative financial offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to reach an agreement contractually with the Catalan club.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables and he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €55m.

As has been widely reported, the Brazilian’s reluctance to leave the Camp Nou has been the biggest stumbling block for the exchange deal being processed but that hurdle has now been overcome.