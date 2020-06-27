Espanyol La Liga

Relegation battling Espanyol confirm Abelardo Fernandez exit

La Liga side Espanyol have parted ways with first team coach Abelardo Fernandez, with the club mired in a relegation battle.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news through an official statement earlier today, with sporting director Francisco Rufete taking over on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Espanyol have endured a torrid time in the 2019-20 campaign, with Pablo Machin replacing boss David Gallego in October 2019, and former Barcelona defender Abelardo taking over in December.

The club returned to action earlier this month with a 2-0 home win over Alaves, however that was followed by a draw at Getafe and defeats to Levante and Real Betis.

Rufete comes in with the club rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, eight points away from top-flight safety, with seven games to play.

The former Spanish international faces a tough test in his opening game in charge, as Real Madrid head to the RCDE Stadium this weekend.

