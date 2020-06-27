Osasuna striker Enric Gallego’s double downs lowly Leganes

Enric Gallego’s goal late in stoppage time condemned lowly Leganes to defeat at Osasuna and plunged the visitors into deeper relegation trouble.

Striker Gallego – a January arrival at El Sadar from Getafe – had not found the net all season for either club but he starred in this game with both of Osasuna’s goals.

He opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the ninth minute with an overhead kick from Fran Merida’s cross.

Enric Gallego with the acrobatics! 😱 What a way to score his first Osasuna goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/WhMzfGNrKg — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 27, 2020

Leganes – who started the matchday second from bottom in the division and seven points from safety – hit back in the second half with an astonishing long-range strike from Javier Aviles, his first senior goal for the club.

INCREDIBLE goal from Javier Avilés! 🔥 A rocket from the Leganes man has his team right back in this one 🚀 He won’t score many better than that one 😍 pic.twitter.com/6lFmkqC3vI — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 27, 2020

Yet it was Gallego who had the final saw as he found the net in the sixth minute of added time at the end to break Leganes hearts and deepen their relegation woe – they are now without a win in five games in the division.

Osasuna move up to 11th with the win.