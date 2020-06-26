Vinicius Junior form forces Zidane to change Real Madrid system

The great form of Vinicius Junior in recent matches has forced Zinedine Zidane to change his system to accommodate both the Brazilian and Eden Hazard.

That is according to the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario AS, which claims Zidane is now preparing his strongest Madrid side to have both the teenager and the former Chelsea star in his attack, playing in a system with Karim Benzema at the head.

The Brazilian has now started in each of Madrid’s last two games – the wins over both Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca, against whom he scored the second goal of the game.

Vinicius – who is now in his second full season in the Spanish capital following his 2018 switch from Flamengo – has forced his way into Zidane’s strongest line-up, despite an array of other attacking options at the club.

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Isco are other options that could be used by Los Blancos in attack but Vinicius looks set to play a huge role in the run-in for the Spanish title.