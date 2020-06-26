Villarreal move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Oscar

Villarreal are preparing to pay €10m to secure 50 percent of the rights of Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, currently on loan at Leganes.

The details are outlined by Marca, who say that the offer of regular first-team football in a team who – as things stand – will compete in Europe are a priority for the player.

The Spaniard is the top scorer for struggling Lega in La Liga this campaign with nine goals to his name and a growing reputation for impressive performances and his eye for the spectacular – with multiple long-range strikes.

As the report outlines, Oscar has scored 4 of 16 free-kicks – a success rate of 25 percent – which is the highest rate in Europe’s elite leagues, with Lionel Messi on 15 percent (four goals in 27 attempts).

Oscar has made just one first-team appearance for Los Blancos – against Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey in November 2017 – but has developed into one of the most promising players in the Spanish top-flight.

His prominence at Leganes has become even greater in recent months following the sales of strikers Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Regardless of whether or not Lega stay in the top-flight, it appears likely Oscar will move on this summer and is unlikely to break into the first-team at Madrid.

