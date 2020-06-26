Valencia reject Albert Celades resignation, players want change

Valencia boss Albert Celades reportedly offered his resignation following Thursday night’s defeat against Eibar but the board rejected it.

That is according to Valencia-based sports journalist Julio Insa, who claims that Celades has decided that he no longer wants to remain in the job while the players also would like a change in the dugout.

Anoche vuelo muy tenso. Dicen que Celades no puede más. Los jugadores no lo quieren y presentó la DIMISION. De momento el club NO la acepta. — Julio insa💯 (@julioinsadji) June 26, 2020

Los Che lost 1-0 at Eibar on Thursday evening to leave them to leave them eighth in La Liga and seven points off fourth-placed Sevilla with just seven rounds of actions remaining.

It follows a report in Cadena Cope that claims Celades had a heated fallout with striker Maxi Gomez, and despite banishing him from the squad – he faced stiff opposition from his squad and reversed his decision.

The team have won just twice in their last 12 matches across all competitions, including a heavy defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 against Atalanta, losing 8-4 on aggregate.

Alongside losing their Copa del Rey quarter-final against Granada, they are now well adrift of the Champions League places in La Liga and may not even secure a place in the Europa League.

Valencia finished fourth in successive seasons under former boss Marcelino Garcia Toral, and won last season’s Copa del Rey title, before he left the club earlier this season following a fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

