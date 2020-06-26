Real Madrid have five untouchable players for La Liga run-in

Real Madrid have five players who are untouchable in their starting line-ups for the remaining seven matches of the season in La Liga.

As highlighted by the front page of Saturday’s edition of Diario AS, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defensive trio Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane along with striker Karim Benzema are the five names who are the first on the teamsheet for boss Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos have won all four fixtures in La Liga since the resumption of Spanish football earlier this month and enter the final seven rounds of action just ahead of Barcelona in the race for the title, due to their superior head-to-head record against the Catalan side.

Madrid now appear to be reaching their best form of the season in the vital stages, having entered the prolonged break from football with an underwhelming 2-1 loss against Real Betis.

Next up for Zidane’s side is a trip to basement team Espanyol on Sunday.

