Promotion-chasing Almeria sack boss Guti

Promotion-chasing Almeria have sacked their coach José María Gutiérrez (known commonly as Guti) following Thursday night’s loss against Alcorcon.

The news was first highlighted by Diario AS, outlining how the Andalusian club are now six points off automatic promotion with just seven matches remaining.

Almeria have the biggest budget in the division but are seven points from league leaders Cadiz and six off Real Zaragoza and it is not yet clear who will replace Guti, a former star for Real Madrid.

Former Madrid youth team coach Guti departed his coaching capacity at Turkish giants Besiktas at the end of last season, where he was assistant to Şenol Güneş for a season.

He was appointed as Almeria boss back in November when the club were second in the league, with his predecessor Pedro Emanuel losing just twice in his opening 14 league games at the helm.

Saudi Arabian businessman Turki Al-Sheikh successfully completed his takeover of the club in August for €25m and sanctioned strong investment including signing Nottingham Forest winger and England youth international Arvin Appiah in a club record €8.2m deal.

The Saudi owner is said to be growing increasingly impatient on the lack of immediate results as he prioritises a return to La Liga this season.

A former Minister for Sport in Saudi Arabia, Al-Sheikh has become the club’s largest shareholder and is said to be intent on restoring their status in La Liga.

