Dani Ceballos confirms Real Betis return is an option this summer

Dani Ceballos – currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid – has confirmed that returning to Real Betis is an ‘option’ for him.

The Spaniard progressed through the youth ranks at Betis before joining Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a reported €16.5m fee.

Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo previously reported that the paths of Ceballos and Real Betis appear ‘destined to cross’ once more, with a possible move this summer on the cards.

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement at Arsenal and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, with his place in Madrid’s squad in doubt.

With multiple players set to return to Madrid from loan deals this summer, there will be 37 players in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team squad next season and many players will have to make way.

The Spaniard is said to have a rather fractious relationship with Zidane and started just four La Liga games under the Frenchman in their one full season (2017/18) together.

“Betis? They are an option. I don’t close the door to play for any club and La Liga suits me well,” Ceballos told Cadena Ser. “But I’m also happy at Arsenal and I have to have respect for them, I am focused on the remaining games.

“My goal is to play next year and it will be difficult at Real Madrid to be playing 40 games and feeling important. This year I have been happy playing and next year I want to do the same.”

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad, which was at the heart of reports linking him with a January exit from North London.

