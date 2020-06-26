Celta Vigo boss Oscar Garcia signs two-year contract extension

Celta de Vigo boss Oscar Garcia has committed his future to the club by signing a two-year extension to his contract.

The 46-year-old took the helm at the struggling Galician side in November earlier this campaign after the dismissal of Fran Escriba, but his previous deal had been due to expire on 30 June.

As confirmed by Marca, Garcia has penned a two-year deal at the club – whom he appears to have guided to safety this season.

Celta are seven points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga with just seven rounds of matches remaining and appear to have hit form at just the right time.

The club had been the lowest scorers in the division prior to the weekend’s six-goal victory over Alaves which they subsequently followed up with a fine victory at Real Sociedad this midweek.

Celta are Garcia’s seventh club as a manager following stints at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton, Watford, RB Salzburg, Saint-Etienne and Olympiakos, since the start of his coaching career in 2012.

Garcia will lead his Celta side against Barcelona – where he spent 15 years of his playing career – in La Liga this weekend.

