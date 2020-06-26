Boss Celades overruled by Valencia squad on Maxi Gomez fallout

Valencia boss Albert Celades dropped striker Maxi Gomez after a fallout between the two but reversed his decision under pressure from his squad.

It is said by Cadena Cope that the two came face-to-face in a heated argument following last weekend’s win over Osasuna, with the Uruguayan striker subsequently dropped from the first-team squad.

This is said to have provoked anger among many of Gomez’s Valencia teammates, with Ferran Torres posting an image of the two players alongside the word ‘together’ on his social media feed.

Celades then held a meeting with the captains of the Valencia dressing room to discuss the incident, and subsequently backed down in the argument and reintroduced the former Celta Vigo striker into his squad.

Claro que si bro a seguir 💪🏽🇺🇾💪🏽🇪🇸 @FerranTorres20 pic.twitter.com/6KIzx0qPhF — Maximiliano Gómez (@gomez_maxi9) June 23, 2020

Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jose Luis Gaya and Jaume Domenech are among those who are said to have been influential in the decision.

It is the latest drama from the club, with defender Mouctar Diakhaby having to deny reports that he has broken down in tears due to his mistakes in recent games and the internal pressures at the club.

Valencia captain Ezequiel Garay is also due to leave the Mestalla on a free transfer this summer after a dispute with the club regarding him being offered a new contract.

Los Che suffered a 1-0 defeat at Eibar on Thursday night.

