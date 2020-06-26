Arthur Melo, Miralem Pjanic swap deal nears completion as clubs reach agreement

Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement for a de facto swap deal between midfielders Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.

According to the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario Sport, Brazilian midfielder Arthur will join the Italian champions in a €70m deal with Pjanic going the other way in a €60m move.

Pjanic, 30, joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

Earlier this week, Diario Sport reported the Bosnian international had turned down more lucrative financial offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to reach an agreement contractually with the Catalan club.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables and he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €55m.

As has been widely reported, the Brazilian’s reluctance to leave the Camp Nou has been the biggest stumbling block for the exchange deal being processed.