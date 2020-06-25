Zinedine Zidane wants Sergio Ramos to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants club captain Sergio Ramos to retire at the club in the coming years.

The Spanish international is currently in talks with the Los Blancos board over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2021.

The club have a policy of only offering one year extensions to players over 30, but Ramos wants to commit for two more years beyond the end of next season.

Zidane is keen for the club to negotiate and enable the 34-year old to stay on and complete his career in the Spanish capital.

“Ramos is our leader and captain. He shows us the way on the field,” Zidane told a post match interview with Marca.

“He has been here for many years, and he must retire here.”

Ramos has made 644 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 448 in La Liga action, making him the fifth highest appearance maker in the club’s history.

He only needs one more game to equal fourth place Santillana’s all competitions record

However, he will need that two year contract if he wants to break into the top three, with Manuel Sanchis (710), Raul Gonzalez (725) and Iker Casillas (741).