Vinicius Junior: Playing with Eden Hazard is a dream

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has revealed his delight at finally starting a La Liga game with Eden Hazard in the 2-0 win over Real Mallorca.

The Brazilian international scored the opening goal against Vicente Moreno’s relegation battlers, from Luka Modric’s pass.

Despite not getting on the score sheet at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Belgian international Hazard was in excellent form for Zinedine Zidane’s side as he begins his return to full fitness.

“I am very happy with my game, and enjoying my football,” as per post-match reports from Marca.

“The team and Zidane help me a lot to improve.

“It is very easy to play with Hazard, and we connect a lot on the left side. This is the first time we have played together, and if Zidane wants to continue like that, we will play together.”

The 19-year old has featured in all four of Real Madrid’s four games since the season restarted earlier this month, starting against Real Sociedad and Mallorca.

Zidane is expected to rotate his side for the this weekend’s clash with Espanyol, with Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy suspended after picking up their fifth league booking of the season against Moreno’s side.

Los Blancos have seven games to play after the visit to the RCDE Stadium, with crunch games against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao to come in the next week.