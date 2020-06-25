(Video) Takefusa Kubo shows off incredible skills v Real Madrid

Real Mallorca midfielder Takefusa Kubo turned in a fantastic performance in their 2-0 defeat to parent club Real Madrid last night.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos secured a key three points for Zinedine Zidane’s side, but the Japanese international impressed in front of the French coach.

The 19-year old was a constant thorn in Real Madrid’s side, causing problems for Ramos and Raphael Varane in the opening stages, as well as firing a first half free kick over the bar.

The former Barcelona academy product picked up where he left off after the break and produced a piece of magic that almost conjured up a goal for the visitors.

Kubo continued to cause problems, even with Real Madrid cruising to the win, with Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy both bookend for fouling him.

His skilful showing at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano will have been noted, with Zidane expected to include him in his first team plans for 2020-21, when he returns to Madrid this summer.