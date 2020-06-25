Valencia set to raid Porto for defensive duo

Valencia are hopeful of completing the signing of two young defenders from FC Porto to bolster their backline, report A Bola via Gols Media.

It is claimed that Los Che are closing in on deals for central defender Diogo Leite (pictured) and 18-year-old right-back Tomas Esteves from the Portuguese giants for a combined fee of €40m.

The report adds that Porto are desperately in need of revenue and they are willing to cash-in on the two promising players.

Leite, 21, has only made 18 first-team appearances for the Portuguese giants and has started just two league games this season, with the more experienced duo of Pepe and Ivan Marcano preferred at the heart of the defence.

Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach were among the sides interested in the promising defender but Valencia are said to have pulled away in recent weeks as they stepped up their negotiations.

António Araújo is said to be the intermediary in the negotiations and, along with Porto’s close ties with agent Jorge Mendes, the move to the Mestalla is logical as the club have close relations with both.

Esteves only signed a new deal at Porto through to 2024 three weeks ago and he is highly rated in his nation, capped at Under-21 level when aged just 17.

Valencia are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, with captain Ezequiel Garay leaving and doubts over the long-term futures of several others.