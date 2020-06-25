Tottenham eye Tanguy Ndombele swap with Philippe Coutinho

Premier League side Tottenham are reportedly open to a player swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele trading places with Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona have been linked with a summer move for the French international, after the former Lyon midfielder has endured a mixed first season in England.

Coutinho has also been heavily rumoured to want a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season, and according to reports from the Independent, a deal could be struck to suit both clubs.

Barcelona are reportedly operating on a tight budget this summer, with player exchange deals likely to form the majority of their transfer dealings.

However, if a direct swap deal is reached, Barcelona do stand to make a loss on their original signing.

Barcelona paid €120m to sign Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018, and with Bayern Munich rejecting their €100m purchase option on him, they have lowered his value to €80m, with Ndombele rated at €55m.