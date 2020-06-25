Sergio Rico linked with Galatasaray switch

Sevilla goal keeper Sergio Rico has been linked with a shock summer move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Spanish international has spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, and he is expected to return to Paris for their Champions League games in August.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the long term injury to Fernando Muslera could force Galatastaray to look for a short term option such as Rico.

PSG do have a purchase option available on the 26-year old, however, Thomas Tuchel’s side have not indicated if they will activate it in the coming weeks.

Sevilla are happy for Rico to leave, either on loan or permanently, with his deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan expiring in 12 months time.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are likely to request a purchase clause to be included in a move to Galatasaray, with a season long deal allowing his current deal to run its course.