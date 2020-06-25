Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy suspended for Espanyol clash

Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy will miss their weekend La Liga trip to Espanyol through suspension.

Both players picked up their fifth league booking of the 2019-20 season in last night’s 2-0 win at home to Real Mallorca, triggering an automatic ban, as per reports from Marca.

Their suspension could be used as a positive by Zinedine Zidane as he continues to rotate his side during their hectic schedule of games.

Modric is likely to be replaced by Casemiro, who served his own suspension during the Mallorca game at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, with Marcelo coming in for Mendy at full back.

Zidane could also bring in Eder Militao to allow Sergio Ramos to rest a persistent injury, with James Rodriguez, Isco, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio also pushing for a start.

However, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez will miss the trip to Catalonia, as they continue to recover from injury.