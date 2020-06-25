Former Atletico Madrid player Rafael Santos Borre open to European return

Former Atletico Madrid striker Rafael Santos Borre could be open to coming back to Europe from current side River Plate.

The Colombian international joined Diego Simeone’s side from Deportivo Cali in 2015, on a six year contract in the Spanish capital.

However, he did not make a first team appearance for Atletico, spending the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Villarreal, before moving to River Plate in 2017.

According to his personal trainer, Jaime Pabon, the 24-year old could return to La Liga, after establishing himself as a regular for River Plate and the Colombian national team.

“He has achieved his goals this season. Now he is ready to achieve another, and return to Europe as a stronger and mature player,” as per reports from Marca.

“This could be his moment to return to Europe, and I am sure he will succeed.

“I am sure he can return and become one of the top scorers in world football.”

Atletico do retain a €7.5m buyback clause on him, as part of his deal to join River Plate, and Simeone could look to bring him back into the club as part of summer rebuilding project.

The Argentinian boss is on the lookout for a striker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with links to Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani and Real Mallorca star Ante Budimir.