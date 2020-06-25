Chelsea star Pedro seals AS Roma switch

Chelsea forward Pedro will complete a free transfer move to Serie A giants AS Roma this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Spanish international is set to leave Frank Lampard’s side, after five years at Stamford Bridge.

He has reportedly declined the club’s offer of a two year extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of June, as he wanted a three year deal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted on Twitter claiming a deal has now been reached to bring him to Rome.

Pedro will join AS Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. Total agreement reached – he’s gonna leave Chelsea. Here we go! 🤝🇪🇸 #Roma #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2020

He has not agreed a short term deal to complete the season, and will now leave will the club on July 1.

However, he is likely to be given a farewell appearance in the Blues weekend FA Cup clash with Leicester City.

Pedro joined the Premier League side in 2015, before going on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.