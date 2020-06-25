Barcelona star Arthur performs U-turn on Juventus move

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has reportedly changed his mind on a move to Juventus, and could join the Italian giants before the end of the month.

The Brazilian international has consistently stated his desire to remain in Catalonia, despite being linked with Maurizio Sarri’s side and Inter Milan.

However, with rumours growing the two clubs wanted to complete a player-plus-cash deal to bring Miralem Pjanic to the Camp Nou, and Melo to the San Siro, Melo has now agreed to an exit.

According to reports from Marca, the Serie A side have offered the former Gremio man an increased salary of €5.5m per year, almost tripling his current wage at Barcelona.

The deal includes a €10m payment, plus Pjanic, with the Bosnian international also being offered a wage increase, and a three year contract with Quique Setien’s side.

Both players representatives will now look to complete the deal, with Setien rumoured to be wanting any transfer completed by July 1.