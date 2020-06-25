Ansu Fati’s father denies Manchester United links

The father of rising Barcelona star Ansu Fati has claimed that reports linking Manchester United with his son are untrue.

Fat was rumoured to be the subject of €100m offer from the Premier League side last month, with La Blaugrana immediately rejecting the bid.

Howver, Bori Fati told an interview with El Larguero, reported via Diario AS, the links were false and his son is happy at Barcelona.

“We are enjoying life at Barcelona. But my son must be patient for his chances, as he is playing with the greatest footballer ever in Lionel Messi.

“The United links are not true, Ansu is happy here, he is following his dreams. He does not have to start every game, and he has Griezmann and Suarez ahead of him. Ansu has a lot of time.”

The 17-year old is currently in talks with the club over a new contract, despite signing his first ever professional deal last summer.

His current deal expires in 2022, with the option of extending for two more years until 2024, but the club want to agree his non-conditional future until 2025 with a bumper offer.

The Spanish U21 international has enjoyed a fantastic debut season with the first team, with six goals in all competitions, including a Champions League winner at Inter Milan and La Liga winners against Levante and Leganes.