(Video) Vinicius Junior clips Real Madrid in front against Real Mallorca

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has put Zinedine Zidane’s side 1-0 in front at home to Real Mallorca, in their crucial La Liga clash.

Both sides had chances in the opening stages, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale both denied by fine saves from Manolo Reina inside the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors have also tested Thibaut Courtois at the other end, with Idrissu Babu forcing a brilliant stop from the Belgian, after Sergio Ramos ducked out of the way of his fierce drive.

Sergio Ramos ducked out of the way of Baba's strike, but Thibaut Courtois was there to save his skipper! 🖐 A great save from the Belgian 👏 pic.twitter.com/uSXCcm0ZNx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 24, 2020

However, the hosts have enjoyed the edge in attack, and Vinicius clipped them in front on 20 minutes.

Luka Modric drove into the box, and his disguised ball found Vincius at a tight angle, and the Brazilian did well to squeeze a finish past Reina.

Video via BeIN Sports

The former Flamengo man was inches away from doubling Real Madrid’s lead six minutes later, as Benzema slipped him through, but his instinctive chip came back off the crossbar.