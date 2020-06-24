(Video) Sergio Ramos FIRES home wonder free kick against Real Mallorca

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has rocketed Zinedine Zidane’s side into a 2-0 lead through a brilliant free kick against Real Mallorca.

Los Blancos have looked backed to their best against Vicente Moreno’s side in Madrid, despite the visitors having their share of chances.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema both tested Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina in the early stages, before Brazilian winger Vincius Junior clipped them in front on 20 minutes.

The home side have looked to press home their advantage after the break, with Benzema and Eden Hazard both bringing saves from Reina.

However, just as Moreno’s side looked to be gaining a foothold in the tie, Spanish international swerved home a brilliant 25 yard free kick.

A perfect free kick from…Sergio Ramos! 🎯 The Madrid skipper continues his goalscoring form ⚪

That goal should be enough to secure all three points for Zidane’s side at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, which lifts them back above rivals Barcelona at the top of the table, with seven games to play.