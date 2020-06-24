Valladolid agree to sign Eibar’s Fabian Orellana

Experienced midfielder Fabian Orellana is set to leave Eibar when his contract expires this summer with Real Valladolid leading the race to sign him.

The details are outlined in a report by Marca, with Osasuna, Levante and Alaves among the other clubs who were said to hold an interest in signing the Chilean at the end of the season, but he has already agreed the switch to Valladolid.

It is said that Valladolid, whose sporting direction is led by the highly-rated Miguel Ángel Gómez, have made several early moves in the transfer market by getting in touch with several upcoming free agents who will bolster their squad.

Legendary former striker Ronaldo Nazario is owner and president of Valladolid and his presence is said to be a big draw for many players, with the club now firmly back on the Spanish football map.

The club have already completed the permanent signing of central defender Javi Sanchez from Real Madrid while Tenerife right-back Luis Perez also looks set to arrive.