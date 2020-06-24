Valencia, Man United among clubs linked to Monaco’s Badiashile

Manchester United and Valencia are among the clubs who are monitoring the future of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, according to RMC Sport.

The 19-year-old has featured in 20 games across all competitions for Monaco this season and the report highlights how Rennes have already seen a €15m offer for the player rejected, with Bayer Leverkusen among the other clubs linked to a switch.

Badiashile made his debut for Monaco in November 2018 and instantly became a regular in the side’s back four due to his promise and the consistency of his performances.

Badiashile is of Congolese descent and has been capped to France at several youth levels up to the Under-19 side and is the younger brother of Monaco teammate Loïc Badiashile.

The central defender has already clocked up 41 first-team appearances at Monaco and is tipped for a bright future at the top level and could be a good fit for Valencia, who look set to lose captain Ezequiel Garay when his contract at the Mestalla expiring.